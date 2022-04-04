Chemi Concert S6 Guckkasten X DickPunks

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 28th~April 3rd)
Date: April 16
Venue: Hanam Arts Center Grand Theater
Guckkasten and Dickpunks will be holding a concert together as part of celebration’s for the 15th anniversary of the opening of Hanam Arts Center. The concert will be held on April 16 at the Arts Center’s Grand Theater at 5 p.m. (KST). Guckkasten debuted in 2007 and has been hailed as the dark horse of Korea’s rock music scene while Dickpunks is a four member indie band that started off from the Hongdae underground scene and gained popularity for their songs that describe stories of youth.
