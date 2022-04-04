KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 28th~April 3rd)

占 (TANK) - NMIXX (엔믹스 エンミックス) (Music Bank)





ⓒKBS

NMIXX performed ‘占 (TANK)’ on Music Bank last Friday and the YouTube clip ranked the most number of views on KBS WORLD TV channel, reaching 371K in three days. The ‘占 (TANK)’ performance was a special stage to wrap up the promotion with their debut single ‘AD MARE’. Attention was paid to the video clip since NMIXX has been only performing with the title track ‘O.O’ on music shows before. ‘占 (TANK)’ is a punk rock and R&B style hip-hop music that shows NMIXX’s confidence and ambition.





▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdIX-ER9R3A