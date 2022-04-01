Menu Content

Movie Spotlight: Belfast(벨파스트), 뜨거운 피(Hot Blooded)

2022-04-01

Korea24

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Marc Raymond join Movie Spotlight to review two recent box office releases. First, they discuss Oscar-winning film “Belfast” by written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, starring Jude Hill, Lewis MsAskie, Caitriona Balfe, and more. Then, Darcy and Mark share their thoughts on “Hot Blooded,” a gangster-crime drama directed by Cheon Myeong-kwan. It is based on a novel by Kim-Un-su, and features actors Jung Woo, Kim Kap-soo, Choi Moo-sung, and more.

