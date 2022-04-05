Author June HUR - The challenges and joy of writing Korean historical fiction

The Silence of Bones’, author June Hur’s debut novel in 2020, was a critically acclaimed hit that put her on the map for YA fiction. She followed it up with ‘The Forest of Stolen Girls’ in 2021 and in January this year, she published ‘The Red Palace’, which was included in a list by Forbes as one of the most anticipated books of 2022.





What’s unique about her stories is that they are set in Joseon-era Korea.