KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 28th~April 3rd)
2022-04-04
2022-04-06
Long-legged Wader
A black-winged stilt is spotted in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. The bird is known for its long hot-pink legs and elegant gait.
(Yonhap News)
2022-04-04
2022-03-25
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >