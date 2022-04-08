Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1113 | April 8th)

ⓒKBS

IVE dropped the second single < LOVE DIVE > on April 5th and they are performing on Music Bank tonight with the title track ‘LOVE DIVE’. Attention is paid to their comeback since the group resulted in a successful outcome after they debuted last December with ‘ELEVEN’ and established themselves as one of the most popular K-Pop rookies of the year. ‘LOVE DIVE’ is a modern pop with dark mood which emphasizes addictive chorus and percussion.





