KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 4th-10th)

IVE(아이브 アイヴ) - LOVE DIVE (Music Bank) | KBS WORLD TV 220408





ⓒKBS

IVE's 'LOVE DIVE' performance clip on Music Bank topped the charts on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel, getting more than 1.3M views and 77K likes in three days. On April 5th, IVE came back with the second single < LOVE DIVE > and started promoting on music shows with the title track ‘LOVE DIVE’. On a fancy Music Bank stage set that resembled the dreamy house that came out on the music video, IVE showed synchronized dance moves and strong vocal skills, along with their charming visuals.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qJJF6gjia8