BTS wins Favorite Music Group at Kids’ Choice Awards

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 4th-10th)
2022-04-11
2022-04-11
BTS has won Favorite Music Group at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
It is the third year in a row that the group won the award, tying with the Black Eyed Peas, One Direction and Fifth Harmony as the only act to win in the category three times.
The group was also nominated for this year’s Favorite GLobal Music Star, but lost to Adele.
2022-04-11
2022-04-08
2022-02-22
