John Park announces marriage plans

2022-04-11
2022-04-11
Singer John Park is expected to tie the knot with his girlfriend in June.
The singer announced through his social media that he is preparing for his wedding to his non-celebrity girlfriend, who is a very supportive and precious person to him, and will have the wedding on June 12.
He also thanked his fans for supporting him throughout his 12-year career so far.
