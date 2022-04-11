‘Pachinko’ OTT series boosts sales of original novel

ⓒ Apple TV+

The popularity of the Apple TV+ period drama series, “Pachinko,” is boosting sales of the Korean translation of its original book in Korea.





The Korean translation of “Pachinko” was published in March 2018 in Korea. It has shot up 97 places to 6th place on the weekly bestsellers list for the fourth week of March by Kyobo Book Center, the largest bookstore chain in Korea.





The first episode of the OTT drama series was released on March 25.