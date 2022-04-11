Jung Ho-yeon to star in new Hollywood project by Joe Talbot

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 4th-10th)
Jung Ho-yeon of “Squid Game” has been cast in a new Hollywood film to be directed by American filmmaker Joe Talbot.
Titled “The Governesses,” the film will also star Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve, who won best actress at last year’s Cannes Film Festival for “The Worst Person in the World” (2021).
Joe Talbot has won rave reviews for his critically acclaimed feature debut "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (2019). The new film starring Jung is about three rebellious governesses.
