Rock & 樂(Joy) Concert Vol. 39 with LUCY

Date: April 23, 7 p.m.

Venue: Gunpo Culture & Arts Center





Rock band LUCY will perform at the Gun Culture and Arts Center for the center’s 39th Rock and 樂(Joy) Concert. The concert will take place on April 23 at 7 p.m. LUCY is a four member band that finished 2nd place in the cable band audition show “Superband” in 2019. The band released their first single album “Dear” in May 2020 and their latest album “Blue” was released in December last year.