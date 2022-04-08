Movie Spotlight: ‘Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood’, ‘The Girl on a Bulldozer(불도저에 탄 소녀)’

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 4th-10th)
2022-04-11
2022-04-08
Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Movie Spotlight to review two films out at the theaters or online. The first is an animated feature called ‘Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood,’ written and directed by Richard Linklater. The film takes viewers back to Texas in the 1960s as the space race was getting into full swing. Darcy and Jason also review a recent local release titled ‘The Girl on a Bulldozer(불도저에 탄 소녀),’ an indie film directed by Park Ri-woong(박이웅) and starring promising young actor Kim Hye-yoon(김혜윤). The movie premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last year, and also screened at the Osaka Film Festival in March.
2022-04-11
2022-04-08
2022-02-22
