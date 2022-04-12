Children’s book author Hope Lim - Finding the emotional connection in picture books

Children’s book author, Hope Lim, published her debut picture book in 2021 with ‘I am a Bird’, quickly followed by ‘My Tree’. They tell touching stories of children learning more about the world, with beautiful illustrations by Korean artists.





Her latest book ‘Mommy’s Hometown’ published on April 12, follows a young boy who travels with his mother to her childhood hometown in Korea, only to find it was not as he had imagined it.