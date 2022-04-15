Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1114 | April 15th)





Jessi is back with the single ‘ZOOM’ after six months and performing on Music Bank tonight. ‘ZOOM’ is a trap hip-hop with extraordinary synth lead sound and diverse percussion sources which deals with the topic of people today living for the contrived moment taken in a photo to get attention. The camera shutter sound put in the music to match the theme makes ‘ZOOM’ much more fun and interesting to listen to.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv