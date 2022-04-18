Stray Kids 2nd World Tour “MANIAC” in SEOUL

Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1114 | April 15th)
2022-04-15
2022-04-18
Date: April 29-May 1
Venue: Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul
Stray Kids will be showcasing their upgraded performances for global fans for the first time in 2 years and 5 months. Their management, JYP Entertainment, announced the group will be holding their 2nd World Tour “Maniac” starting with a Seoul concert on May 1. The tour will also travel to cities in Japan and the US. The world tour revolves around the group’s new album “Oddinary” which was released in March.
2022-04-15
2022-04-11
2022-02-22
