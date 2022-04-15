Movie Spotlight: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore’, ‘Yaksha(야차)’

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Movie Spotlight to review two films out at the theaters or online. First, they review ‘Fantastic Beasts“ The Secrets of Dumbledore,’ the third installment of the five-part ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude law, and Mads Mikkelsen, the movie explores the story of how Dumbledore tries to stop the rising power of Grindelwald with the help of his allies.

Darcy and Jason also review the Korean spy-action film ‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’ out on Netflix. Originally intended for the box office, the story is about a black ops team taking up a dangerous mission in a city full of spies. The movie stars Seol Kyung-gu, Park Hae-soo, and Hiroyuki Ikeuchi.

They also share their initial thoughts on the Korean films that will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May: Decision to Leave, Broker, and Hunt.