HA:TFELT to release new music April 19

Singer HA:FELT will release a brand new EP on April 19.





The EP consists of four tracks: “Left,” “Every Love,” “FiNE” and “Tempo.”





HA:TFELT debuted as Ye-eun in 2007 as a member of the now-disbanded girl group Wonder Girls. She has been using HA:TFELT for her solo projects since 2011 and officially made her solo debut in 2014.