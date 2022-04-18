HA:TFELT to release new music April 19

Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1114 | April 15th)
Singer HA:FELT will release a brand new EP on April 19.
The EP consists of four tracks: “Left,” “Every Love,” “FiNE” and “Tempo.”
HA:TFELT debuted as Ye-eun in 2007 as a member of the now-disbanded girl group Wonder Girls. She has been using HA:TFELT for her solo projects since 2011 and officially made her solo debut in 2014.
