Kep1er ‘Wa Da Da’ MV surpasses 100 mln views

Girl group Kep1er’s music video for its debut song “Wa Da Da” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on Monday.

The multinational group consisting of nine members debuted in January after being formed through the cable idol auction show, “Girls Planet 999,” in 2021.