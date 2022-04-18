Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Woodz to release new EP next month

2022-04-18

K-POP Connection


Singer-songwriter Woodz will release a brand new EP next month. 


The singer and former X1 member is expected to drop his fourth EP “Colorful Trauma” on May 4. It will be the singer’s first new release since his third EP “Only Lovers Left” released in October 2021. 


Woodz originally debuted in 2014 as a member of boy band UNIQ. He launched his solo career as Woodz in 2018. In 2019 he appeared on the cable audition show “Produce X 101” and was one of the eleven finalists who debuted as the project band X1. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >