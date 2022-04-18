Woodz to release new EP next month





Singer-songwriter Woodz will release a brand new EP next month.





The singer and former X1 member is expected to drop his fourth EP “Colorful Trauma” on May 4. It will be the singer’s first new release since his third EP “Only Lovers Left” released in October 2021.





Woodz originally debuted in 2014 as a member of boy band UNIQ. He launched his solo career as Woodz in 2018. In 2019 he appeared on the cable audition show “Produce X 101” and was one of the eleven finalists who debuted as the project band X1.