BTS to release new album on June 10

ⓒ twitter.com/bts_twt

BTS is set to release a new album in June.

BTS’ label Big Hit Music said the new album will be released on June 10. June 10 is also the date of the band’s debut in 2013.

Last year, Big Hit Music announced the band’s “official extended period of rest” and said that after that period, the band will be back to open a new chapter with a new album and concerts.