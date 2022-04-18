Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

First Day of Lifted Rules

2022-04-18

News



First Day of Lifted Rules

Civil servants at a Gwangju ward office come out to have lunch at nearby restaurants on Monday when all social distancing measures were lifted. 

 

(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >