Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1115 | April 22nd)





A rookie boy band from BRANDNEW MUSIC, YOUNITE, is making a debut stage on Music Bank tonight with ‘EVERYBODY’ and ‘1 of 9’ from their first EP. Attention is paid to their debut since EUNSANG, who has gained popularity from the audition show ‘PRODUCE X 101’, is in the group and he is the last one to debut in a team among former X1 members. YOUNITE consists of nine members and the group’s name contains their intention to ‘UNITE’ with the fans (YOU).





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

