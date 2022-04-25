New BOK Governor Takes Office, S.Korea’s Growth Forecast Downgraded

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 18th-24th)
New BOK Governor Raises Need for Balancing Growth and Inflation
The central bank has a new governor, and he sees the South Korean economy at a major turning point, and said it is difficult to predict whether it will take another leap forward or fall into a trap of long-term low growth.
In his inauguration speech at the BOK headquarters in Seoul on Thursday, Rhee Chang-yong projected that economic recovery will fall short of previous expectations amid growing inflationary pressure.
The new BOK chief raised the need to strike a delicate balance between growth and prices at a time when their “trade-off” is restricting management of monetary policy.
Rhee called for a bold change in the nation's economic policy framework, in order to take a leap forward rather than veer toward a stalled growth.
He added that the Korean economy should seek creative and qualitative growth led by the private sector.
