KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 18th-24th)

ⓒKBSIVE’s ‘LOVE DIVE’ performance on Music Bank ranked the first place again on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel this week with 370K views and 21k likes.





Against an LED wall full of hearts and cupids, IVE showed elegant yet synchronized dance moves along with their charming visuals and professional stage manners.





With ‘LOVE DIVE’, IVE even topped the list on the Music Bank episode following last week, winning the first place for two weeks in a row.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0zrcIa36Vk