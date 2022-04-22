Movie Spotlight: ‘The Lost City(로스트 시티)’, ‘Anchor(앵커)’

Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond join this week’s Movie Spotlight to review two films out at the box office. The first movie is the comedy action film ‘The Lost City.’ Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, the movie features Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model (Channing Tatum), who both get tangled in adventure as she is kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who wants to find an ancient city’s lost treasure. Our critics also share their thoughts on the thriller ‘Anchor’ starring Chun Woo-hee as an anchor of a broadcasting station, who receives a call right before she goes on air about a murder that’s about to happen. Written and directed by Jung Ji-yeon, the movie also features actors Shin Ha-kyun and Lee Hye-young.