KCON 2022 Premiere in Seoul

Date: May 7-8

Venue: CJ ENM Center





The World’s NO.1 K-Culture Festival ‘KCON’ is back this year and the Seoul premiere will be held for two days from May 7 to 8. The lineup for the Seoul Premiere has been unveiled with Highlight, Monsta X, NiziU, NMIXX, STAYC, The Boyz, TO1, as well as artists from the cable survival show “Queendom 2” also making an appearance. First held in 2012 in the US, KCON has played an instrumental role in spreading K-culture to the world, amassing 1.1 million fans across 9 cities and regions including North America, Europe, Asia, etc. This year’s event will kick off in Seoul, and move on to cities in Japan and North America.