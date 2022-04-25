Jeong Se-woon to drop 5th EP in May

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 18th-24th)
Singer and songwriter Jeong Se-woon will be releasing his fifth EP next month.
The singer’s comeback is scheduled for May 11 and the title of his fifth EP is “Where is My Garden.”
Teaser images for the album feature bright, pastel colors and images reminiscent of gardens and spring. The new album will also feature songs that have been produced by Jeong.
Jeong debuted in 2017 after appearing on the 3rd season of “K-pop Star” and the 2nd season of “Produce 101.”
