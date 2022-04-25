HYBE’s Bang Si-hyuk produces tracks for new girl group Le Sserafim

ⓒ SOURCE MUSIC

The upcoming debut album for the brand new girl group Le Sserafilm will showcase music produced by hit producer and founder of HYBE, Bang Si-hyuk.





The group’s agency Source Music, which is an affiliate label of HYBE, said Bang has taken part in producing the album’s title track “Fearless” and the fourth track “The Great Mermaid.” “Fearless” is said to be composed of alternative pop and punk sounds.





Le Sserafim’s debut is set for May 2. The group will also hold an online and offline showcase the same day.