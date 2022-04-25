FT Island to hold live concert in May

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 18th-24th)
2022-04-25
2022-04-25
FT Island will hold a live concert for the first time in three years next month.
The concert will also be the band’s first face-to-face meeting with fans since their members finished mandatory military service in 2021.
“The Con 2022: FT Island” is slated for May 15 at Jangchung Municipal Stadium. The concert is expected to feature performances of the group’s latest album “Lock Up” which was released in December 2021.
2022-04-25
2022-04-22
2022-02-22
