FT Island to hold live concert in May

FT Island will hold a live concert for the first time in three years next month.





The concert will also be the band’s first face-to-face meeting with fans since their members finished mandatory military service in 2021.





“The Con 2022: FT Island” is slated for May 15 at Jangchung Municipal Stadium. The concert is expected to feature performances of the group’s latest album “Lock Up” which was released in December 2021.