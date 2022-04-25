Seventeen to release fourth full-length album in May

ⓒ Apple Korea

Seventeen will release its fourth full-length album next month.





Titled “Face the Sun,” the album will drop on May 27. Prior to the album’s release, the band released “Darl+ing” on April 15 which will be included in the album. It was the group’s first English-language song.





The group debuted in 2015 with the EP “17 Carat.” Consisting of 13 members, the multinational boy band has hits such as “Adore U” (2015) and “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017).