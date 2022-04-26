Tommi TIILIKAINEN - Championship winning head coach of the Incheon Korean Air Jumbos

When Tommi Tiilikainen, a young volleyball coach from Finland, was brought in to lead the Incheon Korean Air Jumbos after their championship winning season, many would have wondered, ‘Can he repeat such success?’ Well, repeat he did, finishing top of the V-league regular season, and winning the championship series as well.





At just 35 years old, he has had an impressive start to coaching in South Korea following stints in Finland, Germany, and Japan spanning over 10 years.