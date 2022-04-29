Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1116 | April 29th)
PSY is coming back with a full-length album < PSY 9th > today and performing the title track ‘That That’ on Music Bank right after its release at 6PM (KST). In particular, ‘That That’ is produced and featured by SUGA from BTS which grabbed the public’s attention. In a teaser video that was recently updated, PSY and SUGA are dressed in cowboy costumes, and they powerfully dance to a unique group dance choreography.
Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.
