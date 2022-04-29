COVID-19 Downgraded to Class Two Infectious Disease

ⓒYONHAP News

On Monday, the infectious disease level of COVID-19 was downgraded from the highest Class One to Class Two amid the continued slowdown of the omicron wave.





Under the new classification, the government lifted the seven-day self-quarantine requirement for infected people, and medical institutions are no longer required to immediately report COVID-19 cases.





While, infected patients can now receive treatment at local clinics and hospitals.





The government now also allows food consumption at movie theaters and indoor sport facilities as well as on public transportation such as intercity trains and express buses. However as always, eating is not allowed on city buses or shuttle buses.





In addition, the government has decided to lift the outdoor mask mandate from next week.





Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the decision on Friday in his opening remarks in a government meeting on COVID-19 responses.





Kim said the government made the decision in light of the public's strong wishes to return to normalcy and the continued fall in infections.





The prime minister added, however, that the mask mandate will remain in place for rallies, concerts, sporting events and other gatherings of 50 people or more.





Kim said that the government made the decision after intense internal discussions based on expert analysis and a review of policy changes in other countries.





Meanwhile, the vaccination of a second COVID-19 booster shot for people aged 60 and older has begun. Those eligible can get their fourth dose four months after their third shot.