2022 Epik High Is Here Encore Concert





Date: May 13-15

Venue: Bluesquare Mastercard Hall





Epik High will reunite with fans through an encore concert. The 2022 Epik High is Here Encore will be held at Bluesquare Mastercard Hall in Seoul from May 13-15. The concert is an encore performance of the 2021 year-end concert, Epik High is Here, which was held last winter. Epik High recently made an appearance at Coachella following their US tour which lasted from March to April.