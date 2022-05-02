Victon to drop new album

ⓒ PlayM Entertainment

Boy band Victon will release a new album later this month.





The band will be making a comeback in just four months after releasing its third single, “Chronograph”, in January. Details of the new release are yet unknown.





Victon debuted in 2016 and consists of seven members. The band won its first No. 1 on a music show in 2019 and released hit songs such as “I’m Fine” (2016) and “Time of Sorrow” (2018).