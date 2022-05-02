Kang Daniel to comeback this month

Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1116 | April 29th)
Singer Kang Daniel will be making a comeback on May 24.
The singer’s agency uploaded a teaser for the comeback on its social media. The 90 second video, called “The Story Trailer” gives off a mysterious atmosphere surrounding the singer and his search for a story.
Kang debuted as a member of the boy band Wanna One in 2017. He made his solo debut in 2019 after Wanna One disbanded the same year.
