Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation to release solo EP





HYO, or Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation, will release her first EP on May 16.





The EP, titled “Deep”, is the singer-turned-DJ’s first EP and features seven electronic tracks in total, including the title “Deep”.





Hyoyeon debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007 and is a member of the group’s subunit Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG. She launched her DJ career in 2018 under the alias HYO.