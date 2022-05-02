Menu Content

Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation to release solo EP

2022-05-02

K-POP Connection


HYO, or Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation, will release her first EP on May 16.


The EP, titled “Deep”, is the singer-turned-DJ’s first EP and features seven electronic tracks in total, including the title “Deep”. 


Hyoyeon debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007 and is a member of the group’s subunit Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG. She launched her DJ career in 2018 under the alias HYO.

