Stefan MUGOSA - Incheon United FC Striker and K League’s Player of The Month x 2

In South Korea’s football K League, Incheon United FC has been the surprise team so far this season. In recent years, Incheon had spent most of their time towards the bottom of the league table, fighting in relegation battles, but this season they sit in second place after nine games.





Leading the line is Montenegrin striker, Stefan Mugosa, now in his fifth season for the team. He is the joint highest scorer in the league with seven goals, and at the time of the interview’s recording, he had won the league's Player of The Month Award for the February-March period. He has since gone on to win the Player of The Month Award for April as well, becoming the first player in the league’s history to win the award for two consecutive months.