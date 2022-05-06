Members: Kyoungyoon, Sehyeon, Mingyu, Munik, Jaechan, Jonghyeong, Giseok

Genre: K-pop

Debut: 2018





Biography:

DKZ (also known as Dongkiz) is a boy band that debuted in 2018 under Dongyo Entertainment. The group originally debuted as a quintet with Wondae, Kyoungyoon, Munik, Jaechan, and Jonghyeong. In 2022, the group’s agency announced Wondae will be leaving the group due to health issues as well as the incorporation of three new members (Sehyeon, Mingyu, Giseok) and the rebranding of the group to DKZ. The current member lineup consists of seven members: Kyoungyoon, Sehyeon, Mingyu, Munik, Jaechan, Jonghyeong, and Giseok. In April 2022, the group released their sixth single “Chase Episode 2. Maum”.





Discography:

EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

DKZ 6th Single Album ‘CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM’ (single, 2022)

DONGKIZ Year End Project Song ‘It’s All Right Part.2’ (single, 2021)

DONGKIZ 5th Single Album ‘CHASE EPISODE 1. GGUM’ (single, 2021)

DONGKIZ 4th Single Album ‘Youiverse’ (single, 2021)

DONGKIZ 3rd Single Album ‘Ego’ (single, 2020)

LUPIN (single, 2020)

DONGKY TOWN (EP, 2019)

Dreaming of You (single, 2019)

BlockBuster (single, 2019)

DONGKIZ ON THE BLOCK (single, 2019)

DONGKIZ Pre-debut D/S 1. (single, 2018)