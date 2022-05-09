Actor Kang Soo-youn dead at 55

Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1117 | May 6th)
2022-05-06
2022-05-09
One of the first Korean actresses to gain international recognition, Kang Soo-youn, has died at the age of 55.
Kang was with her family on Thursday, May 5 when she suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. She died without regaining consciousness on Saturday, May 7 at 2:10 p.m. According to her family, the cause of death was a cerebral hemorrhage.
The actress was set to return through “Jung_E,” a Netflix film directed by Yeon Sang-ho, that wrapped in January after a nine-year hiatus from acting. The film is set to be released later this year.
2022-05-06
2022-04-25
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >