2022 Sung Si-kyung’s “Wedding Song” Concert

Sung Si-kyung will be holding his spring “Wedding Song” concert for three days at Jamsil Sports Complex. The concerts will be held from May 27 to 29 at 7 p.m. The upcoming shows mark Sung’s first solo concerts in three years. Organizers have said those who have purchased tickets can send in song requests as well as photographs of a love story that they want to share during the concert.