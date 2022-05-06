Movie Spotlight: “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, 23rd Jeonju IFF

Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond join this week’s Movie Spotlight to review the latest Marvel Studio film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” directed by Sam Raimi. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, who casts a spell to open a portal to a multiverse.





Our guests also discuss the 23rd Jeonju International Film Festival, which closed last Saturday. The festival returned to its full form this year, after the 2020 and 2021 versions were affected by the pandemic. Jason and Marc share their impressions of the festival and pick out a few films worth noting.