KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 2nd-8th)

LE SERRAFIM made their debut performance with the title track ‘FEARLESS’ on Music Bank and recorded 1.1M views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube within a week.





LE SERRAFIM portrayed a confident figure who wanted to move forward fearlessly with a dynamic and sophisticated group dance. They pulled off a unique concept through their chic and charismatic facial expressions reflecting their power to rule the stage.





More attention is paid to this new girl group as they successfully have finished their shining debut stage.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW05uJf4P_Y