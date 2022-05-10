Menu Content

Violinist Jennifer KOH on her Grammy-award winning pandemic project “Alone Together”

2022-05-10

Korea24

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US and Korean-American violinist Jennifer Koh started to see her concerts getting canceled, she set about creating a project in response to the crisis and the hardships artists were facing. She brought together established and emerging composers to create 39 original works, which she titled “Alone Together”, and for it she was awarded a Grammy in April for “Best Classical Instrumental Solo”.

