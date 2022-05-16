KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 9th-15th)

ⓒKBS

LE SSERAFIM’s ‘FEARLESS’ performance on Music Bank recorded the highest number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube last week, catching 598K people’s eyes. The six members showed powerful yet synchronized dance moves wearing outfits with green as the point color and sung about their ‘fearless’ desire to be the best. LE SSERAFIM even won the first place on the same episode which is their second win during the debut promotion.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bj0TRoOk0y8