KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 9th-15th)
2022-05-16
LE SSERAFIM’s ‘FEARLESS’ performance on Music Bank recorded the highest number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube last week, catching 598K people’s eyes. The six members showed powerful yet synchronized dance moves wearing outfits with green as the point color and sung about their ‘fearless’ desire to be the best. LE SSERAFIM even won the first place on the same episode which is their second win during the debut promotion.
Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.
▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bj0TRoOk0y8
2022-05-16
2022-05-10
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >