Pres. Moon Hopes S. Korea Will Carry on History of Reaping Success

President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that the incoming government will inherit and advance the achievements of previous governments to continue South Korea’s history of reaping success.

Moon made the remark in his farewell address at the presidential office on Monday, marking his last day in office.

The president said uniting the people is the most important task, stressing that the nation will be able to move forward toward true success with more momentum if it pursues national unity.

On inter-Korean relations, Moon said he hopes the two Koreas will resume dialogue and continue efforts toward denuclearization and establishing peace, stressing that peace is a condition for survival and prosperity for the Korean people.

Moon said he is extremely proud to have accompanied the people in the nation's history of achieving success and stressed he will cheer for the continuation of such a legacy.

Moon has thanked the people for allowing him to be a happy president "until the very last moment."

He made the statement to a crowd gathered at Seoul Station on Tuesday, where he and former First Lady Kim Jung-sook were about to board a speed train towards their retirement home in the countryside of Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.

Moon said he was moved by a spontaneous retirement event organized by his supporters on Monday evening, as he left the presidential complex for the last time. He extended his heartfelt gratitude, claiming that no other president in Korea's history has had such a beautiful end to their term.

Moon urged people not to be saddened by his departure. He said he felt liberated for becoming a common citizen again, without the need to constantly monitor the news. He said he looks forward to the freedom retirement will afford him, including the ability to allow his mind to fly freely.