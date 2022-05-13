Movie Spotlight: Operation Mincemeat, Piggy Back(어부바)

Film critic Jason Bechervaise is the only guest to join this week’s Movie Spotlight, but that means it’s a full segment of hearing Jason’s thoughts on the latest releases! Jason first reviews “Operation Mincemeat” directed by John Madden. Starring actors including Colin Firth, Matthew MacFadyen, and Kelly Macdonald, the movie is based on the book written by Ben Macintyre on the British operation during WWII.





Our Korean film for the week is “Piggy Back(어부바)” starring Jung Joon-ho, directed by Choi Jong-hak. Released in line with May being ‘family month’ in Korea, Jung plays the role of a captain of the “Piggy Back” ferry in Busan, struggling everyday to protect his family. One day, his ship is in danger of being taken away.