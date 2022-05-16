2022 Kwon Jin-ah Solo Concert “The Dreamer”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 9th-15th)
2022-05-16
2022-05-16
Date: June 3-5
Venue: Blue Square Mastercard Hall
Kwon Jin-ah will be meeting fans on the stage in June. Her solo concert “The Dreamer” will be held from June 3-5 at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul from June 3-5. It will be her first solo concert in seven months since she performed “The Way for Us”. Kwon debuted in 2016 and is loved for her unique and delicate voice tone. She has released songs such as “The End” and “Tell Me About Your Day”.
2022-05-16
2022-05-10
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >