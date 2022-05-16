Menu Content

2022 Kwon Jin-ah Solo Concert “The Dreamer”

2022-05-16

K-POP Connection

Date: June 3-5

Venue: Blue Square Mastercard Hall


Kwon Jin-ah will be meeting fans on the stage in June. Her solo concert “The Dreamer” will be held from June 3-5 at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul from June 3-5. It will be her first solo concert in seven months since she performed “The Way for Us”. Kwon debuted in 2016 and is loved for her unique and delicate voice tone. She has released songs such as “The End” and “Tell Me About Your Day”. 

