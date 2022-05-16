Davichi releases new album

ⓒ WAKE ONE Entertainment





The veteran K-pop duo, Davichi, released a brand new EP.





The new album, titled “Season Note” combines funk and disco with an emphasis on brass. The lead track is “Fanfare,” a bright track with an arrangement that aims to capture the sunny vibe between spring and summer.





“Season Note” is the duo’s first release since “Everyday Christmas,” which was released in December 2021.