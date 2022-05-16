Davichi releases new album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 9th-15th)
2022-05-16
2022-05-16
The veteran K-pop duo, Davichi, released a brand new EP.
The new album, titled “Season Note” combines funk and disco with an emphasis on brass. The lead track is “Fanfare,” a bright track with an arrangement that aims to capture the sunny vibe between spring and summer.
“Season Note” is the duo’s first release since “Everyday Christmas,” which was released in December 2021.
2022-05-16
2022-05-10
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >